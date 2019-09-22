6 of the Most Memorable Audience Reactions at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Fist-pumps, claps and hugs abound at the 2019 Emmys.

These stars may be A-listers but they're fans just like us. When we cry, they cry, but, unlike us, their tears are caught on camera. Not only does this make for great people-watching, but it provides fans with more than a handful of quality reaction GIFs to send to your group chat. From the salty sneers to the joyous jumps out of their chairs, these actors and actresses are giving us the material we need to drive our point home.

So what caught the eye of the viewers tonight? Well, Billy Porter's lackluster reaction to RuPaul's Emmy win is just one. As cameras panned to the Pose star, fans at home realized that Billy was not exactly jumping out of his seat to congratulate the Drag Race host. It's unclear why Billy looked so indifferent to the win, but fans are elated to see the series be recognized.