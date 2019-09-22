Fans Are Excited Because BLACKPINK Just Confirmed They're Working On New Music

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 22 Sep. 2019 9:14 PM
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
If you "Don't Know What To Do" because BLACKPINK's last music release seems so far in the past, fret not: The girls have just announced that they're working on some new music that will be released really soon!
Taking to the stage at their 2019 Private Stage [Chapter 1] fan meet in Seoul over the weekend, Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo performed their top hits to a crowd of adoring fans at the Olympic Hall, but they also managed to drop a bombshell that caught BLINKs off-guard, in a good way.
According to news reports from the event, the girls of BLACKPINK told their fans, "We're currently working on new music. We think BLINKs will like it."
The exciting news comes a month after the awesome foursome was spotted with their BFF Ariana Grande's producer, Tommy Brown, in Seoul.
Brown shared several photos of himself with the BLACKPINK girls on Instagram — one of which sparked so much FOMO that Grande asked to be PhotoShopped into it.
What's more, his friend, entrepreneur Tony Fernandes all but confirmed the news when he uploaded a selfie with the music producer and wrote, "My man @tbhits in Malaysia after working with @blackpinkofficial. Getting to understand the ASEAN music scene."
View this post on Instagram
My man @tbhits in Malaysia after working with @blackpinkofficial. Getting to understand the ASEAN music scene. What a talent. But what I love about him is his humility. A good soul. Long may that continue and let’s make some great music together.
A post shared by Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) on
BLACKPINK has had a huge year: They headlined the 2019 Coachella music festival, making them the first K-pop girl group to have ever done so, officially became the most watched Korean YouTube channel in the world, and released their comeback album, Kill This Love, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard World Albums Chart in April.
More news of the upcoming music from the girl group has not been announced, but until then, we'll be listening to their past tracks on repeat.
