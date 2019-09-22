Fans Are Excited Because BLACKPINK Just Confirmed They're Working On New Music

If you "Don't Know What To Do" because BLACKPINK's last music release seems so far in the past, fret not: The girls have just announced that they're working on some new music that will be released really soon!

Taking to the stage at their 2019 Private Stage [Chapter 1] fan meet in Seoul over the weekend, Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo performed their top hits to a crowd of adoring fans at the Olympic Hall, but they also managed to drop a bombshell that caught BLINKs off-guard, in a good way.

According to news reports from the event, the girls of BLACKPINK told their fans, "We're currently working on new music. We think BLINKs will like it."

The exciting news comes a month after the awesome foursome was spotted with their BFF Ariana Grande's producer, Tommy Brown, in Seoul.

Brown shared several photos of himself with the BLACKPINK girls on Instagram — one of which sparked so much FOMO that Grande asked to be PhotoShopped into it.