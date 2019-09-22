Blood is thicker than water champagne.

Sure-fire way to never regret any photos from a big awards show when your a celebrity? Bring a family member as your date, which is what several stars did at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday night, including This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia.

In fact, Milo revealed to E! on the carpet that he had to wait a long time to have his mom and dad join him on the carpet as the nominee's parents had turned down the invitation to attend TV's biggest night several times before finally agreeing to tag along this year.

"It was the right time, the right year, they've been excited and they've always been supportive of me," Milo told Giuliana Rancic, "so to show them what this show is I think an experience."

And it was an emotional experience for the star to have his "very proud parents" attend, saying, "I can't look at them too much, I'll start crying." All together now: Awww!