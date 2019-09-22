Jackson Wang is gearing up for something epic this week!

The 25-year-old Chinese singer, who is part of South Korean boy band GOT7, is making his solo debut with his first album, Bullet To The Heart on 24 September.

Confirming the news on Twitter over the weekend, he wrote, "D-3 [BULLET TO THE HEART], SEP 24".

The teaser image he posted showed off a grainy, moody, black-and-white shot of himself, with the album name and several symbols scrawled on it.

The hashtag, "MIRRORS", was also used, perhaps a hint at the title track on the album.