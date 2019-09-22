Julia Garner just defeated Arya Stark, Sansa Stark, Cersei Lannister and Brienne of Tarth at the Emmys! Of course, that's our way of saying the Ozark star won the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

This is Garner's first Emmy nomination and win.

On Ozark, Netflix's crime drama about an economic advisor who relocates his family to the Ozarks and becomes entangled with local crime families. Garner plays Ruth Langmore, a young woman who is part of a crime family.

Garner beat out Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw and Game of Thrones stars Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Gwendoline Christie.