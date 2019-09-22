The 2019 Emmys has crowned its Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

Jharrel Jerome accepted the esteemed honor on Sunday evening, where took the stage inside Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater with a heartfelt acceptance speech.

And to make tonight's win that much more exciting, this is the 21-year-old star's first Emmy nomination and win.

"I feel like I should just be in the Bronx right now chilling," Jerome remarked. "Waiting for my mom's cooking or something. But I'm here in front of my inspirations, here in front of people I'm so motivated by. The reason I'm here is because of actors like the people I was in the category with."

The When They See Us star's fellow nominees included Mahershala Ali (True Detective), Benicio del Toro (Escape at Dannemora), Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), Jared Harris (Chernobyl) and Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verndon).