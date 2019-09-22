Natasha Lyonne Pulls a Nicole Kidman With Awkward Clap at 2019 Emmys

Move over, Nicole Kidman! It's Natasha Lyonne's time to shine.

Remember when the Australian actress made headlines for her awkward clapping at the 2017 Oscars? Well, Natasha Lyonne is apparently taking notes from the star. Eagle-eyed viewers of the 2019 Emmys noticed that the Russian Doll star is using a circular motion to bring her hands together, in a way that can only be described as giving yourself a high-five. 

In the moments following her onscreen appearance, social media users immediately GIF'd the gesture and are now using it as a reaction meme, as they should. 

But fans aren't just raving about her clapping, people are praising the retro gold dress the star is sporting.  Someone quipped, "natasha lyonne looking like the emmy she is gonna win."

To further complement the look, she had her curly red locks pulled up into a chic bun, with her bangs pulled to the side. And to finish the ensemble, the star added a pair of dangling gold earrings.

Together she and boyfriend Fred Armisen supported their friends, including Bill Hader, who took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. 

Unfortunately, the Netflix star lost Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series to Phoebe Waller Bridge of Fleabag, but the actress continues to be a good sport. 

Check out our complete list of winners—updating in real time—right here!

