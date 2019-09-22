Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 Emmys: Gwendoline Christie, James Van Der Beek and More

  • By
    &

Sun., 22 Sep. 2019

The stars have arrived in Los Angeles for the 2019 Emmys!

At the ceremony this evening, actors are set to be recognized for their work in TV over the past 12 months. Before heading inside to the award show, celebs hit the red carpet to show off their ceremony style. 

This year, Game of Thrones star Gwendoline ChristieOrange Is the New Black star Dascha Polanco and TV personality Jenny McCarthy arrived to the red carpet in head-turning looks. For her award show style moment, McCarthy rocked a ruffled light blue Alexander McQueen dress, paired with combat boots! Meanwhile, Polanco donned a Christian Siriano design, complete with pink bows! And Christie looked regal in her Gucci design.

Dawson's Creek alum James Van Der Beek also served up a stylish moment on Sunday, showing up to the ceremony in a velvet tuxedo jacket.

Photos

2019 Emmys: Riskiest Looks

Let's take a look at all of the riskiest red carpet looks at the 2019 Emmys!

Gwendoline Christie, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Gwendoline Christie

Royalty! The Game of Thrones star rocked this regal Gucci dress at the ceremony.

Dascha Polanco, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Dascha Polanco

The Orange Is the New Black actress made a fashion statement with this Christian Siriano dress, complete with pink bows.

James Van Der Beek, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

James Van Der Beek

The Dawson's Creek alum, who is currently showing off his moves on Dancing With the Stars, walked the purple carpet in a velvet tuxedo jacket.

Greta Lee, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Greta Lee

The Russian Doll actress wore a green two-piece Christopher John Rogers outfit for the award show on Sunday.

Janet Mock, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Janet Mock

The Pose producer hit the purple carpet in this orange Valentino dress.

Jenny McCarthy, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Jenny McCarthy

The TV personality rocked combat boots on the purple carpet on Sunday. She paired the boots with a light blue ruffled Alexander McQueen dress with a wrap-around belt.

Julissa Bermudez, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Julissa Bermudez

The TV personality hit the purple carpet in this one-sleeve yellow dress.

Zoe Kazan, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Zoe Kazan

The actress donned the pink and red trend of the night, complete with a bow!

Melanie Liburd, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Melanie Liburd

The This Is Us star donned a tuxedo-inspired Azzi & Osta ensemble, complete with a long train.

