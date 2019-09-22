EXCLUSIVE!

Sandra Oh Is "Barely Breathing" on the Red Carpet Ahead of the 2019 Emmy Awards

  By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Sun., 22 Sep. 2019 5:10 PM

No pain, no gain.

Rocking a gorgeous, body-conscious pink Zac Posen gown on the purple carpet ahead of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sandra Oh admitted to E! News' Giuliana Rancic that she was perhaps quite literally suffering for her beauty. But have no fear, she wasn't letting it get her down!

"Barely breathing," she told G about the act of wearing the gorgeous dress, "but it's worth it."

And when you're nominated for your second consecutive Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series as Sandra is for her work on the buzzy BBC America hit Killing Eve, it just might be worth it indeed.

"You know, there's so much out there right now. The fact that we have a show that has reached out to the audience and people are responsive, it's like a miracle and it's so fantastic," Sandra said about the show's reception. "I'm so happy to be here with my cast members and my producers and writers."

In fact, Killing Eve is up for a total nine Emmys this year, up from two last year, and Sandra finds herself up against her outstanding co-star, the breakout Jodie Comer. And despite the fact that they're competing against one another, Sandra admitted that it's all love, just as it was when the cast and crew learned about all their nominations.

"When all of it came out...emails spread and it was so exciting and texting happened," she gushed about the big moment. I'm so excited to be in the same category as [Jodie.] And, of course, Fiona Shaw, [nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.]"

To find out if Sandra or Jodie take home top honors tonight, where they're up against the likes of Emilia Clarke, Viola Davis, Laura Linney, Mandy Moore and Robin Wright, you'll have to tune in!

