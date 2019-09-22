EXCLUSIVE!

Why Sarah Silverman Won't Mind Losing to Sacha Baron Cohen at the 2019 Emmys

  • By
    &

by Natalie Finn | Sun., 22 Sep. 2019 5:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sarah Silverman, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Sarah Silverman sounded concerned more than anything that there won't be a comedian hosting the 2019 Emmys tonight.

Not that she wanted to do it, no sir.

"They cut us off at the knees," she lamented to Jason Kennedy on E! Live From the Red Carpet. "There isn't even a host anymore at these shows, they don't want comedians to talk."

The TV Academy did indeed take a cue from the Oscars this year in choosing to skip having a host altogether, since it ended up working out for the movies' biggest night.

Because, after all, aren't they all just there to celebrate the best shows of the year?

Which, of course, Silverman also had an opinion about...

Photos

Emmys 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

Silverman, a nominee in the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman, which enjoyed two seasons on Hulu, spent some devoted Twitter time singing the praises of pal Sacha Baron Cohen's culturally poignant Who Is Americathis year—not realizing, she said, that they might end up vying for the same Emmy.

"Of course I'd love to win," she told Kennedy. 

I Love You America with Sarah Silverman

Hulu

"First of all, I didn't know that we were eligible," Silverman explained, "so I was just going, like, 'Sacha!'" "He's my brother and all that aside, knowing him personally aside, I just thought that show was so brilliant, so important, so funny, and I just don't understand why—think about it—why wasn't he nominated for best actor? That's high-wire acting like you've never seen in your life."

She added, "They never consider comedy acting."

(Well, they do, they have several categories for it, but that's a chat for another night. Best of luck to all the nominees in the meantime.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Emmys , Sarah Silverman , Red Carpet , Apple News , Awards , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.