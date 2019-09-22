Emmy-nominated director Ava DuVernay was joined on the Emmys red carpet by some very special guests tonight.

Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise, also known as the Central Park 5 and the Exonerated 5, walked the carpet with the woman who told their story with the Netflix miniseries When They See Us.

DuVernay explained to E!'s Giuliana Rancic that it was Santana who reached out to her to ask that she consider telling their story, and then he introduced her to each of the rest of the men.

"Cut to four years later and now we're here in tuxedos! It's crazy," she says.