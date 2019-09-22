Let's all take a moment of silence for this lewk.

Gwendoline Christie is bringing bad bitch vibes to the red carpet with her royal-inspired design at the 2019 Emmys. The Game of Thrones star pretty much brought Cersei Lannister's character to life at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. From the dramatic red cape to baroque-style gold pieces and puffed sleeves, she was exuding that 17th-century glamour.

Wearing Gucci Resort on Sunday night, it's safe to say Christie brought her fashion A-game.

This year's Emmy Awards mark a special time for the 40-year-old star, who actually nominated herself in her respected category. And good thing she did, because she nabbed her first-ever nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

"Playing Brienne of Tarth has truly been an honor and I am beyond grateful for this nomination," she said back in July when nominations were announced. "This character has changed my life and redefined the way I look at the world, women and particularly myself."