The Levys are still in a state of shock.

Attending the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, as first-time nominees for their beloved cult hit Schitt's Creek, father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy spoke with E! News' Jason Kennedy on the purple carpet and admitted that they still can't quite believe they were there.

"I mean, we're very happy to be here," Dan gushed. "Absolutely."

"I'm still in a state of shock, actually," Eugene added, referencing the Pop TV-CBC Television co-production's rise in popularity. "I mean, you know, we had a lovely kind of slow build to the show and then cut to, here we are at the Emmys."

Dan continued, "It's a very surreal experience to go, like, four years where people barely know what your show is about, and then suddenly one year changes and everyone knows it. It's very weird to be here, I'm not going to lie."