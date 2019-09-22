Farrah Abraham Makes Surprise Appearance at the 2019 Emmy Awards

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., 22 Sep. 2019 4:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Farrah Abraham, 2019 Emmy Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

From the Venice Film Festival to the 2019 EmmysFarrah Abrahamis making herself comfortable on every red carpet. 

She leads the pack of other reality TV stars who are making appearances on the red carpet, alongside A-listers like Kit Haringtonand Viola Davis. Farrah made her appearance on the red carpet known by sharing a video of herself with someone from The Masked Singer on Instagram. "Let's be real I love @maskedsingerfox count down @televisionacad #emmyawards #selfie #sunday," she shared.

In addition to her shout-out to The Masked Singer, she shared plenty of footage from the red carpet on her Instagram story. 

And she isn't alone! Bethenny Frankel walked the purple carpet in a glamorous black, strapless dress that evoked memories of old Hollywood. It appears that after walking the carpet, she joined Farrah in the celebrity lounge. 

Photos

2019 Emmys: Red Carpet Couples

Bethenny's outing to the 2019 Emmys comes after she confirmed she is leaving Real Housewives of New York City. In a statement she said, "It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women." 

While the two onscreen talents are not nominated for anything, they are ecstatic to be able to witness the newest Emmy winners get crowned in real time. 

Check out our complete list of winners—updating in real time—right here!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Reality TV , 2019 Emmys , Awards , Red Carpet , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.