It's a battle of former Daily Show correspondents at the 2019 Emmys.

Sure, sure, there are other people sharing the category of Outstanding Variety Talk Series at tonight's ceremony, but John Oliver and Stephen Colbert are neck and neck in terms of Emmys, as they both realized when Colbert accidentally on purpose crashed Oliver's interview with E!'s Jason Kennedy on the red carpet.

Apparently, John Oliver has nine Emmys, including one he got for The Daily Show. Colbert also has nine Emmys, including one for The Daily Show.

"It is a cage match, and the stakes could not be lower," Oliver says.

But how many Peabody awards does Oliver have, Colbert wonders. Oliver holds up two fingers...Colbert's got four. Colbert also has two Grammys, but as he says, Oliver is "doing fine."