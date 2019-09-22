Ready, set, glam!

Pose star Indya Moore brings fearless fashion to the 2019 Emmys with their risqué custom Louis Vuitton gown. From the daring thigh-high slits to that corset top, the 24-year-old beauty wasn't afraid to push the style boundaries on Sunday night. Moreover, their gold accessories, heels and clutch were a chef's kiss.

Complementing Moore's daring outfit was their fresh-faced makeup and hair. If anything, since they didn't go too dramatic or over-the-top in the beauty department, all eyes were on their white hot dress.

What's more? After seeing a sea of blue, yellow and black ensembles at the Emmy Awards, Indya's angelic number stood out from the crowd.

Speaking to E! News, Moore was proud to use their platform to spread a powerful message. "When I was growing up, I wanted to be a doctor, a natural healer and I think in order to be an effective healer, you have to heal yourself, but it's just really important that I'm still able to act as my dream," they said. "Through my art now and I'm just so grateful that I've been able to leverage my access to having a healing impact on others and to share my story and affirm that, you know, people who are going through what I went through aren't alone because that's how I felt."