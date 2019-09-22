Yas! Queer Eye stars Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk hit the 2019 Emmys red carpet and revealed they've been keeping secrets from each other.

"We actually keep secrets from each other when it comes to what we're wearing. We like to surprise each other," Tan told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi on the red carpet.

The Fab Five used to share the fashion details, but now they have to "keep it spicy," Tan said.

"We're in a long-term committed relationship," Antoni joked.