After they played hard to get for years, Milo Ventimiglia finally landed his dream dates for the 2019 Emmys: his parents!

The This Is Us star walked the red carpet at the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday with his mom and dad, Carol and Peter, with the pair also joining him for his interview with Giuliana Rancic on the purple carpet.

"They've declined the invite two years ago, so this is the year they said they wanted to be here," Milo, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actor in a Drama Series, before his dad admitted they had previously been "embarrassed on national television" after Jimmy Kimmel called them out for "turning down" their son in previous years.

So why was this year different for his "very proud" parents?

"It was the right time, the right year, they've been excited and they've always been supportive of me," Milo, 42, said, "so to show them what this show is I think an experience."