by McKenna Aiello | Sun., 22 Sep. 2019 3:20 PM
Laverne Cox stands to make history at tonight's 2019 Emmys.
After receiving three nominations for her performance in Netflix's Orange Is the New Black between 2014 and 2019, Cox is more than ready to become the first-ever transgender actress to take home an Emmy. (She already holds the title for the first openly transgender person to earn an Emmy nod in any acting category.)
She's facing tough competition in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, but the actress and activist is strictly focused on soaking up every moment the evening has to offer—and that includes shedding light on a cause near and dear to her heart.
"It's an incredible blessing when I got my Emmy nomination this year, my third, I was like this is weird. I thought there has to be a bigger reason. I thought maybe it's about this case," Laverne told E! News exclusively on the red carpet.
The case Laverne discussed is one of special note to the LGBTQ+ community.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
ACLU attorney Chase Strangio, who attended as Laverne's date for the evening, discussed the upcoming importance of Oct. 8, 2019. The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, applies to cases based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Cox told us she hopes that through the Emmy nomination, more people will educate themselves on the case's implications.
"This is actually going to transform the lives of LGBTQ people," Strangio shared. "And people who are not LGBTQ. Anyone who departs from sex stereotypes, like all the fabulous people here, for example. So we really need to show up October 8th and pay attention. Their lives are on the line."
"Maybe it's about raising awareness so everyone knows that our lives are in danger," Laverne also remarked. "A lot of people aren't talking about this case and it has implications for the LGBT community. But it has implication for women and anyone who doesn't conform to someone else's idea of how you should be... A man or woman or neither!"
