This isn't Teddi Mellencamp's first time at the rodeo.

With baby number three on the way, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is opening up about her pregnancy with E! News. Speaking to us at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, the reality TV personality kept it 100.

"I haven't had any weird cravings," she revealed, adding, "I've had aversions, though. Like I see lettuce and I'm like, 'No,' which is not ideal but it is what it is." Same girl, same.

And while she hasn't had the urge to eat certain foods, she shared that her two kids—Slate Arroyave and Cruz Arroyave—are extremely excited to meet their sibling. "They are so excited, they're already like, 'I want the baby in my room;' 'No, my room''" the reality TV star quipped. "I'm like wait til the baby comes and then I'm like, 'You wanna learn how to change diapers?'"