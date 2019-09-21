It was a fashion affair!

On Saturday afternoon, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars put on their finest attire for the BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Many 2019 Emmy nominated stars and presenters like Joey King, Rachel Brosnahan, Sandra Oh and many others were in attendance.

The Killing Eve star was all smiles, as she stunned in a multicolored floral gown by Duro Olowu that she paired with black Pierre Hardy sandal heels. Additionally, Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel dazzled in a vibrant satin long-sleeve dress that featured a mesmerizing print of birds and their feathers.

Brosnahan also graced the carpet with a red hot, hot, hot design that made her strawberry blonde hair and fresh-faced makeup stand out.

These leading ladies weren't the only ones who dressed to impress. When They See Us actor Asante Blackk brought his fashion A-game to the star-studded event wearing an all-white ensemble that looked straight off the runway.