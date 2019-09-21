Could she be more adorable?

First-time Emmy nominee Mandy Moore was the belle of the balls on Friday night, as she hit up not one but three pre-2019 Emmys parties.

The actress, who is nominated for her role on NBC's This Is Us, appeared to be over the moon as the Television Academy presented her with her nominee's certificate at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Moore channeled classic Hollywood in a black silk slip dress with gold accents and matching stiletto sandals, with her hair styled in a wavy, side-swept bob.

She was also spotted at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA's joint bash, as well as EW and L'Oreal Paris' party.

Other stars who attended the latter event, held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, included Moore's co-star and fellow nominee Sterling K. Brown, who hugged and chatted with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, CSI's Marg Helgenberger, Riverdale's Marisol Nichols—who was spotted eating a cheeseburger and smoking a cigarette, her co-star Skeet Ulrich, who chatted with her. Nico Santos and Survivor's Zeke Smith also hung out together at the party. Guests sipped on Casamigos margaritas at the bash.