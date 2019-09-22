Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Emmys

The 2019 Emmys have finally arrived, and E! News is bringing you all of the behind-the-scenes scoop from the ceremony!

Tonight, actors from around the world will gather at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the annual award show. The ceremony is set to honor the artists for their dedicated work on TV over the last year. Among the talented nominees this year include Christina Applegate, Natasha Lyonne, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Catherine O'Hara, Rachel Brosnahan and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who are all up for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award. Bill Hader, Anthony Anderson, Ted Danson, Don Cheadle, Eugene Levy and Michael Douglas are all nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

On the drama side, Emilia Clarke, Robin Wright, Viola Davis, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Laura Linney and Mandy Moore all received Outstanding Lead Actress nods. As did Bob Odenkirk, Kit Harington, Jason Bateman, Billy Porter, Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia for Outstanding Lead Actor.