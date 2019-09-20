The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival is on and popping!

Now in its eighth year, the two-day event hosted by Ryan Seacrest boasts its most star-studded performance lineup yet. Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Camila Cabello will take the stage inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, in addition to Billie Eilish, Backstreet Boys, Cage The Elephant, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Green Day, Halsey, Heart, H.E.R., Mumford & Sons, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band, Hootie & the Blowfish, Marshmello and Steve Aoki with special guests Darren Criss and Monsta X.

But if you weren't able to snag a ticket to the sold-out festival, have no fear!

Performances will be broadcast live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country, and The CW will also exclusively livestream both nights of the festival via The CW App and CWTV.com. Then on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, The CW will air a two-night television special highlighting the event's greatest moments.