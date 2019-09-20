Renée Zellweger's priorities have shifted, and she's perfectly fine with it.

The actress is already receiving critical acclaim for her portrayal of the late Judy Garland in biographical drama Judy, but she's not nearly as interested in becoming an Oscars contender as the rest of Hollywood is as of late.

In fact, Renée looked at last night's Los Angeles premiere of Judy as an opportunity to reconnect with old pals.

She told E! News on the red carpet, "I just come to see my friends, because they're all here. It's nice reunions at all these little stops that we make. I think about that stuff, and in the meantime I gotta take care of my dogs and make sure that they're sorted and have their shots and all kinds of things that need to happen everyday. I think about that stuff more than anything else."

Stars, they're just like us!