2019 Emmys Winners: The Complete List

After months of binge-watching, critiquing and enjoying countless hours of television, the night has finally come. The 2019 Emmy Awards are finally here.

Of course, it's always hard to choose a favorite show when there are so many quality series to choose from and this year was no exception. 2019 saw the end of fan-favorite series like Veep and Game of Thrones, in addition to Schitt's Creek and Big Bang Theory, all of which were created by the best minds in Hollywood. All of this makes it incredibly difficult to predict the stars who will take home the shimmering statuette.

But, alas, the votes are in and it's time to find out which A-listers will take the stage to make a riveting acceptance speech.

And luckily for the pop culture fans, E! News will be covering every moment and award from the 2019 Emmys, so make sure to tune-in as we update the list of winners throughout the night.