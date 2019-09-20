Keke Palmer is the gift that keeps on giving.

Last week, the Hustlers actress went viral for her hilarious lie detector test, during which she was asked about former Vice President of the United States, Dick Cheney. For those who may not know, Keke previously starred on the hit Nickelodeon series, True Jackson, VP. And during her lie detector test with Vanity Fair, Keke was asked if her character was a "better VP than Dick Cheney."

The 26-year-old was then shown a photo of Cheney, which is when she admitted she did not know this man.

"Who the hell is...oh y'all are really testing me on some stuff that I...I hate to say it, I hope I don't sound ridiculous, I don't know who this man is," Keke said. "I mean, he could be walking down the street, I wouldn't know a thing. Sorry to this man."