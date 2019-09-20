Dyson Flash Sale: Save $140 on Cordless Vacuums

by Katherine Riley | Fri., 20 Sep. 2019 11:30 AM
Fresh off getting the Dyson Airwrap Complete back in stock, Dyson is offering another great deal for savvy shoppers. The Dyson V7 Allergy vacuum cleaner and the Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner are on sale. Both of these top-rated, cordless stick vacs are a great investment. As proud pet parents of very furry friends, we can vouch for Dyson amazing deep cleaning suction—even on shag rugs!
The V7 is $140 off and the V8 is $120 off, but this flash sale ends Saturday, Sept. 21. So shop now!
This cordless vac's whole-machine filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe.
For all floor types. Cord-free. More powerful suction to pick up dust and debris.
See all of Dyson's latest deals.
