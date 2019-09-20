Splash and Save 45% Off Hunter Boots

by Jake Thompson | Fri., 20 Sep. 2019 11:31 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Rainy days no longer have to be a drag thanks to stylish—and iconic—Hunter rain boots. And lucky for us Nordstrom Rack is having a splash of a flash sale on all women's styles up to 45% off! For comparison, these fall must-have boots originally run upwards of $150, but for the next two days you can score a pair for $80. With that much savings you might as well snag two (or three).
With a surprisingly epic color wheel to choose from, and an even larger selection of styles, there's a pair to match just your personality.
Check out seven of our favorites below.
Strut in style in these studded, waterproof moto boots.
Comfort meets quality in these bold-hued, watertight boots. Also available in black grape, hyper pink, thundercloud, boat blue and dark slate.
These updated, sleek rain booties will bring out your wild side.
Add some flair to your skinny jeans in these arcade pink classics. Also available in gull grey, black grape and thundercloud.
Stop traffic in these fashion-forward, gingham printed boots.
Make the sidewalk your runway in this platform boots with a chelsea silhouette.
Cute meets functional in these ankle chelsea boots. Also available in peak blue.
