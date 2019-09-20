8 Must-See Moments From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show

"Technically, it's a fashion show, but Rihanna doesn't do anything that's already out there so it's elevating that concept."

And elevate it she did. Such was how an unnamed voice described the triple threat's most recent Savage X Fenty show in the newly unveiled Amazon Prime special. While it took place in Brooklyn inside the Barclays Center (across the water from New York Fashion Week's more traditional stomping grounds) on Sept. 10, anyone with an Amazon Prime account is getting a seat to the show thanks to the episode out now.

In it, fans not only get to the see the grand final product, but also go along for the ride with Rihanna as she and her team produce the groundbreaking event from the, well, ground up. That means the casting, fittings and rehearsals up to the big day. Through it all, the star's mission is clear: include and empower. "Every woman deserves to feel sexy," she declares. "We are sexy."

Then, it was showtime. For all of the must-see moments, drumroll please!