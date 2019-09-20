MONSTA X Really Wanna Let You Know That They "Love U"

by Pakkee Tan | Fri., 20 Sep. 2019 2:51 AM

MONSTA X is back with a new English single, "Love U"!

ShownuWonhoMinhyukKihyunHyungwonJoohoney, and I.M. just dropped their new single and it is blowing up. The song is a smooth, electro-pop number that shows a different side of the K-pop boy band's musical abilities, not to mention the warm fuzzy lyrics that seem to speak directly to their audience.

"Looking at you I got one thing on my mind: I really, really want to love you," the boys croon soulfully in the chorus. "I can't say the word I want to. ‘Cause they won't play it on the radio. But I know you know what I mean, what I mean when I say that I really want to love you." 

While only the audio version has been dropped so far, a teaser of the boys' potential music video was uploaded to their Twitter page. It shows a more candid side of MONSTA X, keeping in line with the first teaser that they released earlier this week.

The K-pop group will be making a performance at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on today, so it is highly likely that this song will make its first stage debut there!

In the meantime, have a listen to the new track below.

TAGS/ Monsta X , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop , Asia

