MONSTA X Really Wanna Let You Know That They "Love U"

MONSTA X is back with a new English single, "Love U"!

Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. just dropped their new single and it is blowing up. The song is a smooth, electro-pop number that shows a different side of the K-pop boy band's musical abilities, not to mention the warm fuzzy lyrics that seem to speak directly to their audience.

"Looking at you I got one thing on my mind: I really, really want to love you," the boys croon soulfully in the chorus. "I can't say the word I want to. ‘Cause they won't play it on the radio. But I know you know what I mean, what I mean when I say that I really want to love you."

While only the audio version has been dropped so far, a teaser of the boys' potential music video was uploaded to their Twitter page. It shows a more candid side of MONSTA X, keeping in line with the first teaser that they released earlier this week.