A-List Escapes: Here's Why The Middle House In Shanghai Is Fit For The Stars

There's a reason why Shanghai has captured the imagination of the world for years — it's vibrant, exciting, and exotic, what's not to love?

And now there's one glamorous new reason that will make you fall in love with the cosmopolitan city: The Middle House.

Opened just over a year ago, the strikingly stylish hotel is the fourth jewel in The House Collective, and is an opulent oasis in the frenetic city — it's little wonder then that it has become the go-to for the world's fashionable celebrities and elites to head to when visiting the city.

Located in the heart of Shanghai's fashionable Nanjing West shopping district, the hotel boasts interiors designed by Milan-based architect and designer Piero Lissoni, and architecture by Lissoni Architettura and Wong and Ouyang, The Middle House effortlessly blends Eastern elegance with Western sophistication, as seen throughout their 111 studios.

In case you fancy a spot of brunch or a pre-dinner tipple, the hotel's three dining destinations — Café Gray Deluxe, Frasca and Sui Tang Li — are there to provide you all the culinary treats you want.

Here, all the reasons to add this hotel to your A-list vacation spots now.