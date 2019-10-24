A-List Escapes: Here's Why The Middle House In Shanghai Is Fit For The Stars

Supplied
There's a reason why Shanghai has captured the imagination of the world for years — it's vibrant, exciting, and exotic, what's not to love?
And now there's one glamorous new reason that will make you fall in love with the cosmopolitan city: The Middle House.
Opened just over a year ago, the strikingly stylish hotel is the fourth jewel in The House Collective, and is an opulent oasis in the frenetic city — it's little wonder then that it has become the go-to for the world's fashionable celebrities and elites to head to when visiting the city.
Located in the heart of Shanghai's fashionable Nanjing West shopping district, the hotel boasts interiors designed by Milan-based architect and designer Piero Lissoni, and architecture by Lissoni Architettura and Wong and Ouyang, The Middle House effortlessly blends Eastern elegance with Western sophistication, as seen throughout their 111 studios.
In case you fancy a spot of brunch or a pre-dinner tipple, the hotel's three dining destinations — Café Gray Deluxe, Frasca and Sui Tang Li — are there to provide you all the culinary treats you want.
Here, all the reasons to add this hotel to your A-list vacation spots now.
ACCOMODATION
Step into any of the 111 well-appointed studios in The Middle House and you'll instantly feel at home. The elegantly furnished rooms exude comfort and are primed as such. Think: A well-stocked (and complimentary) Maxi Bar, with everything from orange juice to beer; delicious-smelling artisanal beauty products from Bamford; a ridiculously soft bed for rest and more. Opt for the Studio 90 room for wraparound views of the city that you can take in by day or night.
WOW FACTOR
The commitment to service is paramount at The Middle House, and nowhere is it more apparent than at Mi Xun, the hotel's in-house spa. With an indoor heated swimming pool, a dedicated juice bar for post-swim tipples, and a plethora of pampering treatments to choose from at the spa, you'll definitely leave this serene space glowing and rejuvenated. Try the Signature Cha Ling treatments, which blend traditional Chinese medicinal techniques with research from France for a top-to-toe experience.
FOOD & DRINK
The best of Eastern and Western cuisine come together at The Middle House. Contemporary European cuisine with an Asian flair can be had at the iconic Café Gray Deluxe, which serves up a mean breakfast and is the spot to head to for pre-dinner drinks and Frasca will appeal to the Italophile in you with its authentic menu of hearty pastas and pizzas. But the jewel in the hotel's culinary crown is Sui Tang Li, which serves up creative Chinese dishes inspired by Shanghainese, Sichuan and Cantonese cuisine.
The Middle House is located at No. 366 Shi Men Yi Road, Jing'an District, Shanghai 200041, from SG$459 a night for a Studio 50 room.