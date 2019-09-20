E! Celebrity Beauté: How To Get Alia Bhatt's Soft Pink Makeup Look

One of the biggest stars in the latest generation of Bollywood would have to be 26-year-old actress, Alia Bhatt.

It was written in the stars for Bhatt as she was born to film director, Mahesh Bhatt and actress, Soni Razdan. Therefore, it's only natural with a family so integrated into the Indian film industry that the actress would end up on the big screen as well.

At 26, Bhatt has appeared in over 19 films and have won several awards, most notably the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in 2018 for her performance in the film Raazi. In 2017, Bhatt was featured in Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list and till today, she is one of India's highest paid actresses. She has starred in the musical drama, Gully Boy this year opposite top actor, Ranveer Singh. Gully Boy became her highest grossing film ever and the fourth highest grossing Bollywood film of 2019.

Beyond the big screen, Bhatt is also an entrepreneur and the founder of 'CoExist', an ecological initiative and platform created by Alia Bhatt that works towards the issues of animal and ecological welfare.

Bhatt is well-known not just for her philanthropy and acting skills, but also for her fresh makeup and beauty looks. Unlike previous generations of Bollywood stars, Bhatt is often sports soft, natural makeup and has no qualms going around barefaced. One of her go-to beauty looks that the actress often rocks on the red carpet is a romantic and soft pink look that is perfect for everyday.

Here's how you can achieve this subtle and youthful beauty look inspired by Alia Bhatt: