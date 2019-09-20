E! Celebrity Beauté: How To Get Alia Bhatt's Soft Pink Makeup Look

by Hanan Haddad | Fri., 20 Sep. 2019 2:01 AM
One of the biggest stars in the latest generation of Bollywood would have to be 26-year-old actress, Alia Bhatt.
It was written in the stars for Bhatt as she was born to film director, Mahesh Bhatt and actress, Soni Razdan. Therefore, it's only natural with a family so integrated into the Indian film industry that the actress would end up on the big screen as well.
At 26, Bhatt has appeared in over 19 films and have won several awards, most notably the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in 2018 for her performance in the film Raazi. In 2017, Bhatt was featured in Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list and till today, she is one of India's highest paid actresses. She has starred in the musical drama, Gully Boy this year opposite top actor, Ranveer Singh. Gully Boy became her highest grossing film ever and the fourth highest grossing Bollywood film of 2019.
Beyond the big screen, Bhatt is also an entrepreneur and the founder of 'CoExist', an ecological initiative and platform created by Alia Bhatt that works towards the issues of animal and ecological welfare.
Bhatt is well-known not just for her philanthropy and acting skills, but also for her fresh makeup and beauty looks. Unlike previous generations of Bollywood stars, Bhatt is often sports soft, natural makeup and has no qualms going around barefaced. One of her go-to beauty looks that the actress often rocks on the red carpet is a romantic and soft pink look that is perfect for everyday.
Here's how you can achieve this subtle and youthful beauty look inspired by Alia Bhatt:
Step 1: Begin by applying your favourite base products for everyday.
Step 2: Moving on to the eyes, pick a mauve-toned eyeshadow palette with shimmers and mattes. Start with a wash of a flesh-toned colour all over the lids.
Step 3: Add definition in the crease by buffing a darker matte mauve shade with a fluffy eyeshadow brush.
Step 4: Using your fingers or a flat eyeshadow brush, pack on a sparkly champagne pink shade all over the lids.
Step 5: Define the eyes with a jet black gel eyeliner.
Step 6: Use your favourite volumizing mascara to create dark, dramatic lashes and pick a baby pink blush or cheek stain for a subtle flush.
Step 7: Finish off the look glossy pink lips.
Courtesy of Brands
Courtesy of Brands
Courtesy of Brands
Article continues below
Courtesy of Brands
Courtesy of Brands
Courtesy of Brands
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?