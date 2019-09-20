4 New Rom Com K-Dramas You Need To Be Watching This Month

Heading into September, we've got a stellar list of romantic comedies lined up for us in the K-drama world!

With gorgeous characters and storylines that will move even the most cynical of hearts, they're set to refresh your show schedules this fall.

Expect to see rom com favourites such as Kang Ha-neul, who returns to the small screen after his discharge from military service in May, and reigning king of hearts, Ji Chang-wook, as well as gorgeous female leads Kim So-hyun and Gong Seung-yeon setting hearts ablaze both on screen and off.

Spanning the Joseon dynasty to modern times, these dramas are the perfect excuse for a night in to binge watch. (Tissues not required, at least until episode 12 or so.)