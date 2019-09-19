Goo Hye-Sun Updates Fans On Her Health Status In An Instagram Post

South Korean actress Goo Hye-Sun revealed that she was hospitalised and was recently discharged in an Instagram post.

The 34-year-old Boys Over Flowers' lead is currently in the midst of a highly public divorce scandal with her husband of three years, Ahn Jae-Hyun. Since the beginning of the celebrity couple's public dispute, Goo has utilised her Instagram account as a means to communicate her side to the public regarding the divorce.

Goo also uses her social media platform to promote her art exhibitions and books that she has written.

On 19 September, Goo posted a photo on her Instagram after two weeks of silence online. In the post, she revealed that she was hospitalised at that time, showing her hand covered with bandages and an IV drip. The photo also showed that she was reading the book of poems and essays she published titled "I Am You Pet."

In the caption, Goo wrote, "Because my book arrived, I'm reading it now. Please be healthy."