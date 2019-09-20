Hailie Sahar Reveals the Pose Character She Almost Played

Fri., 20 Sep. 2019

Believe it or not, the Pose we know today almost didn't have a Lulu Ferocity.

When series creator Ryan Murphyfirst wrote the script, there was never a Lulu Ferocity to be spoken of. Shocking, right? But, thanks to the charisma and beauty of Hailie Sahar, the acclaimed producer decided that there was more than enough room for another fierce queen.

Lulu Ferocity herself tells E! News that she actually auditioned for the role of Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista, who is played by Mj Rodriguez. "I auditioned for Blanca and then when when I left, it felt like great energy. Ryan, I remember him saying, 'Hmm who are you? Tell me about you," she shares. 

Call it energy or fate, but Hailie's instincts were right on the mark. She says, "I got a call from my agent and he said, 'I have some really great news for you. Ryan loved your audition so much that he wants to not only write you into the script and create a character, but he wants to make you a series regular."

"I was just like, 'Are you kidding me?' I was mind-blown and crying like a baby," the star adds. 

Pose, MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross

FX

While landing a role was a big deal in itself, getting the gig also had major significance for Hailie because it took a lot for her to reveal that she is transgender at auditions. "In the beginning I was booking a lot of gigs and I wasn't open about my trans experience," she explains. "I've overcome that with a lot of self-love, with a lot of my mother's guidance."

Now that she has reached such success, Hailie says there are still days where "it's hard to continue to do this line of work," but the love and support she receives from her fans is "everything to me because it keeps me going."

And fans can send their love and well-wishes to Hailie when she and the rest of the Pose cast attend the Emmys on Sunday, where they are nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

