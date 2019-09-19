Bentley Hammington Is The Youngest Mukbang Star You Never Knew You Needed

He's got more than half a million fans on Instagram. Many watch his every chomp, bite and slurp. And... he's only one year old?

Meet Bentley Hammington, the second son of South Korea-based, Australian comedian Sam Hammington. Bentley may be a recent addition to the popular kids-focused reality TV show, The Return of Superman, but he has certainly captured the hearts — and eyeballs – of fans around the world in that short span of time.

His specialty? Eating!

The celebrity baby's eyes light up whenever a snack is proffered or when there's food on the table, and it's pure entertainment when you see him do battle with his food with all the gusto of an uninhibited gourmand.