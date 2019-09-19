Bentley Hammington Is The Youngest Mukbang Star You Never Knew You Needed

Instagram/Bentley Hammington
by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 19 Sep. 2019 8:08 PM
He's got more than half a million fans on Instagram. Many watch his every chomp, bite and slurp. And... he's only one year old?
Meet Bentley Hammington, the second son of South Korea-based, Australian comedian Sam Hammington. Bentley may be a recent addition to the popular kids-focused reality TV show, The Return of Superman, but he has certainly captured the hearts — and eyeballs – of fans around the world in that short span of time.
His specialty? Eating!
The celebrity baby's eyes light up whenever a snack is proffered or when there's food on the table, and it's pure entertainment when you see him do battle with his food with all the gusto of an uninhibited gourmand.
Nielsen Korea recently reported that the 8 September episode of The Return of Superman saw a spike in real-time ratings when the episode reached the part where Bentley finished his beef ribs and let out a satisfied laugh — ratings soared to 18.6 percent for the episode at this segment.
KBS has definitely taken note of their viewers' love of seeing the gutsy baby chow down, so much so that they have released a 38-minute-long special cut of Bentley's best mukbang moments.
From jjajangmyeon, to freshly steamed seafood, barbecued meats and more, nothing fazes the guzzling gourmand, and nothing can stand in his way once he's spotted food!
Below, enjoy some of his best mukbang moments captured on Instagram.
Nothing tastes as good as your own bowl of popcorn.
"What? You mean this is all mine?"
Keeping them all for himself.
Holding on to all the watermelon pieces he can get!
With his brother William, taking on an ice lolly each.
He's going to infinity and beyond — marshmallows in hand!
He's definitely not sharing.
Why have one, when you can have two?
