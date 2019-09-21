We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Get ready to get Carmindized!

You might remember Carmindy as the resident beauty expert on TLC's show What Not to Wear, but now you'll see her on QVC! The veteran makeup artist is partnering with the network to launch their first exclusive beauty brand, Carmindy Beauty.

The makeup line was inspired by the very women Carmindy worked with on the TLC hit show. "The most common beauty mistake women were dealing with on What Not to Wear was a serious lack of self-confidence," the veteran makeup artist shared with E! News exclusively. "I created my line as a way to enhance a woman's unique and individual beauty in an easy and natural looking way."

Carmindy hopes the beauty brand will make it easier for women to use makeup to celebrate their features rather than hide them. "I wanted to create an anxiety-free makeup collection that is numbered in order of application so you get it right every time," the beauty expert shared. "This makes Carmindy Beauty different from any other line because it's not only a makeup line, but a routine."

In case you're still looking for more expert tips to enhance your makeup routine, tune in to watch Carmindy Beauty this Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on QVC .

But for now, here's seven products your daily makeup wardrobe needs from this collection!