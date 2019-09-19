Will & Grace has added another guest star to its roster for the final season, and this one is extra special.

Billie Lourd will be playing Fiona Adler, the granddaughter of Bobbi Adler, who was played by Lourd's real-life grandmother Debbie Reynolds, NBC confirms.

Reynolds played Bobbi from 1999 to 2006, and one of the first episodes of 2017 Will & Grace revival featured a tribute to the character. She died on December 28, 2016, just a day after the death of her daughter and Billie's mother, Carrie Fisher.

Fiona is the daughter of Grace's older sister, played by Mary McCormack, and will be reconnecting with her "cool aunt" Grace in an upcoming episode, according to Deadline.

"The episode is especially meaningful because of Billie's relationship to the show," co-creator and EP Max Mutchnick told Deadline. "We're thrilled to have Billie. And best of all—she's really good."