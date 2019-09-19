Uggs Are on Sale Starting at $45!

by Jake Thompson | Thu., 19 Sep. 2019 12:49 PM

EComm: Ugg Sale

As soon as we hear the word fall, we want to order a pumpkin spice latte, wrap ourselves in a cozy blanket and put on our favorite shows!

Nothing screams cozy more than a comfortable slipper to keep your toes warm and lucky for us snugglers Uggs is having a sale starting at $45 at Nordstrom Rack

See five of our fluffy and fuzzy favorites below.

UGG Genuine Shearling Waterproof Boot

Keep your gams all snuggled up in these knee-high shearling waterproof boots.

$250
$170 Nordstrom Rack
UGG Mini Bailey Bow II Genuine Shearling Bootie

Stand out of the pack in these pink plush booties. Also available in coral.

$150
$90 Nordstrom Rack
UGG Mirabelle Genuine Shearling Slipper

Add some glam to your home routine in these fluffy, cushy slide sandals.

$110
$80 Nordstrom Rack
UGG Shaye Rain Boot

Splash in style in these glossy, waterproof rubber rain boots. Also available in pine and black. 

$80
$60 Nordstrom Rack
UGG Scuffette II Sparkle Genuine Shearling Slipper

Elevate your lounge game with these silver shearling slippers. Also available in pink, gold and black.

$95
$60 Nordstrom Rack
