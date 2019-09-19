The playhouse Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick designed for their kids might be your new dream home.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave a tour of the playful pad for a new Architectural Digest video released Thursday.

"I have been talking about building a kids' playhouse since Mason was super young," the reality TV star said, referencing her eldest child.

While the reality star spent years searching blogs for design inspiration and putting together a folder of her favorite ideas, she "couldn't decide on the right style and the right one." Finally, the Flip It Like Disick star decided to take over.

"Nine years later, Scott was like, 'I'm taking this into my own hands and I'm building the kids a playhouse,'" she recalled.

After looking at various photos, Scott and Kourtney settled on a style that not only fit their taste but also complemented her house. Even their kids—Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick—helped pick out a few of the details, such as the wood.

"I love that it's modern and sophisticated but still really warm," the Poosh founder said. "It's not the style of my house, per se, because it's more modern. But my house has the same wood on our pergolas outside, and the wood floors inside [of the playhouse] match the wood floors inside my house."