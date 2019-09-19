America's Got Talent crowned a new champion on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Season 14 ended with singer Kodi Lee winning the reality competition series. Did he know he was going to win it all?

"Heck yeah," Kodi told E! News after the big ending.

America's Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union used the coveted Golden Buzzer on Kodi after he auditioned, sending him through to the live rounds earlier this summer.

"Kodi, literally changed the world. For so many families who fight day in and day out for resources and opportunities to give all of our kids shots at winning in life," Union told E! News' Justin Sylvester after the finale. "He's changed everything."