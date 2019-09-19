by Corinne Heller | Thu., 19 Sep. 2019 8:28 AM
Sarah Hyland wasn't going to settle for any man to marry. And she certainly wasn't going to settle for any engagement ring.
So just before Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams proposed to the Modern Family and Wedding Year movie star in July, she took matters into her own hands.
Hyland, 28, showed off her Lorraine Schwartz oval-cut diamond engagement ring on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, prompting guest host Dax Shepard to compliment the "beautiful, bangin' ring" and Adams for his "great taste."
"Thanks," Hyland said. "I told him what to get."
While this method does take much of the surprise out of a proposal, it is becoming increasingly more common among couples. And hey, at least this way she avoided getting the dolphin ring from Independence Day, right?
Hyland and Adams, 35, have been together for about two years.
"I saw him on the Bachelorette and then he became the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise and that's when I was like, 'Yeah, uh huh," Hyland told Shepard. "I thought he was real hot and then he slid into them DMs 'cause I tweeted about him."
In January, months before the proposal, Adams fired back at critics who suggested Hyland would end up paying for her own engagement ring.
"Can I go on the record right here? I will pay for this ring, I promise you. It will come out of my bank account, OK?" he said on his and Brandi Cyrus' podcast Your Favorite Things.
He added that his "pet peeve" is when fans assume that "Sarah pays for everything."
Ellentube/Getty Images
Hyland and Adams have not set a wedding date.
