All The Asian Celebrities Spotted At Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020

Fashion week has arrived in beautiful Milan, featuring some of the most highly anticipated collections from Prada, Gucci and more.
Along with fashion week comes the arrival of tops stars from all over Asia, ready to sit front row and check out the Spring/Summer 2020 collections conjured up by top designers such as Miuccia Prada and Alessandro Michele.
Thanks to Milan's gorgeous weather right now, these A-list Asian celebrities won't have to compromise on street style and they're wearing their chicest ensembles to Milan's biggest fashion event.
From badass K-pop soloist Sunmi to Japanese actor, Matsuda Shota, check out all the Asian celebrities spotted at Milan Fashion Week this season:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada
Cai Xukun
At Prada Spring/Summer 2020
Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images for Prada
Asami Mizukawa and Mei Nagano
At Prada Spring/Summer 2020
Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images for Prada
Sunmi
At Prada Spring/Summer 2020
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada
Taiki Takahashi and Noah Lee
At Prada Spring/Summer 2020
Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images for Prada
Neelofa
At Prada Spring/Summer 2020
Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images for Prada
Park Soo-Joo
At Prada Spring/Summer 2020
Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images for Prada
Asami Mizukawa, Shota Matsuda and Mei Nagano
At Prada Spring/Summer 2020
Supplied
Chen Yuqi
At FURLA Spring/Summer 2020
Supplied
Kiwi Lee
At FURLA Spring/Summer 2020
Supplied
Liz Uy
At FURLA Spring/Summer 2020
Supplied
Ava Foo
At FURLA Spring/Summer 2020
Supplied
Zhang Jianing
At FURLA Spring/Summer 2020
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Yitian Chu
Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2020
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Lin Chiling
Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2020
Victor Boyko/Getty Images for MAX&CO.
Taiki Takahashi and Noah Lee
At MAX&Co. Fashion Week Party