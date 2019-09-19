All The Asian Celebrities Spotted At Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 19 Sep. 2019 1:13 AM

Fashion week has arrived in beautiful Milan, featuring some of the most highly anticipated collections from Prada, Gucci and more. 

Along with fashion week comes the arrival of tops stars from all over Asia, ready to sit front row and check out the Spring/Summer 2020 collections conjured up by top designers such as Miuccia Prada and Alessandro Michele

Thanks to Milan's gorgeous weather right now, these A-list Asian celebrities won't have to compromise on street style and they're wearing their chicest ensembles to Milan's biggest fashion event. 

From badass K-pop soloist Sunmi to Japanese actor, Matsuda Shota, check out all the Asian celebrities spotted at Milan Fashion Week this season: 

Cai Xu Kun, Prada Spring/Summer 2020 Womenswear Fashion Show

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada

Cai Xukun

At Prada Spring/Summer 2020

Asami Mizukawa, Mei Nagano, Prada Spring/Summer 2020 Womenswear Fashion Show

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images for Prada

Asami Mizukawa and Mei Nagano

At Prada Spring/Summer 2020

Sunmi, Prada Spring/Summer 2020 Womenswear Fashion Show

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images for Prada

Sunmi

At Prada Spring/Summer 2020

Taiki Takahashi, Noah Lee, Prada Spring/Summer 2020 Womenswear Fashion Show

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada

Taiki Takahashi and Noah Lee

At Prada Spring/Summer 2020

Neelofa, Prada Spring/Summer 2020 Womenswear Fashion Show

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images for Prada

Neelofa

At Prada Spring/Summer 2020

Park Soo Joo, Prada Spring/Summer 2020 Womenswear Fashion Show

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images for Prada

Park Soo-Joo

At Prada Spring/Summer 2020

Asami Mizukawa, Shota Matsuda, Mei Nagano, Milan Fashion Week

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images for Prada

Asami Mizukawa, Shota Matsuda and Mei Nagano

At Prada Spring/Summer 2020

Chen Yuqi, Furla, Milan Fashion Week SS20

Supplied

Chen Yuqi

At FURLA Spring/Summer 2020

Kiwi Lee, Furla, Milan Fashion Week SS20

Supplied

Kiwi Lee

At FURLA Spring/Summer 2020

Liz Uy, Furla, Milan Fashion Week SS20

Supplied

Liz Uy

At FURLA Spring/Summer 2020

Ava Foo, Furla, Milan Fashion Week SS20

Supplied

Ava Foo

At FURLA Spring/Summer 2020

Zhang Jianing, Furla, Milan Fashion Week SS20

Supplied

Zhang Jianing

At FURLA Spring/Summer 2020

Yitian Chu, Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Yitian Chu

Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2020

Lin Chiling, Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Lin Chiling

Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2020

Taiki Takahashi, Noah Lee, MAX&Co. Fashion Week Party

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for MAX&CO.

Taiki Takahashi and Noah Lee

At MAX&Co. Fashion Week Party

