All The Asian Celebrities Spotted At Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020

Fashion week has arrived in beautiful Milan, featuring some of the most highly anticipated collections from Prada, Gucci and more.

Along with fashion week comes the arrival of tops stars from all over Asia, ready to sit front row and check out the Spring/Summer 2020 collections conjured up by top designers such as Miuccia Prada and Alessandro Michele.

Thanks to Milan's gorgeous weather right now, these A-list Asian celebrities won't have to compromise on street style and they're wearing their chicest ensembles to Milan's biggest fashion event.

From badass K-pop soloist Sunmi to Japanese actor, Matsuda Shota, check out all the Asian celebrities spotted at Milan Fashion Week this season: