BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes Meaningful Donation To Flood Victims In Thailand

BLACKPINK's Lisa is definitely as beautiful on the inside, as she is on the outside!

The member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK made a meaningful donation to help the victims of the recent floods in her hometown — Thailand's Buriram Province — according to several news reports. 32 provinces were affected by the flood brought on by a monsoon, and 33 people were reportedly killed.

According to Thai blogger Koa, who is related to Lisa, the singer donated 100,000 baht to Thai actor Bin Bunluerit's fund, which was set to help with flood relief.

In a photo of the donation receipt posted to Twitter, Koa said, "She [Lisa] wants to be a little help for everyone hit by the heavy flood. She [Lisa] hopes things will work out all right."