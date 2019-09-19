BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes Meaningful Donation To Flood Victims In Thailand

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 19 Sep. 2019 12:08 AM

Lisa, BLACKPINK

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Michael Kors

BLACKPINK's Lisa is definitely as beautiful on the inside, as she is on the outside!

The member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK made a meaningful donation to help the victims of the recent floods in her hometown — Thailand's Buriram Province — according to several news reports. 32 provinces were affected by the flood brought on by a monsoon, and 33 people were reportedly killed.

According to Thai blogger Koa, who is related to Lisa, the singer donated 100,000 baht to Thai actor Bin Bunluerit's fund, which was set to help with flood relief.

In a photo of the donation receipt posted to Twitter, Koa said, "She [Lisa] wants to be a little help for everyone hit by the heavy flood. She [Lisa] hopes things will work out all right."

Her actions have touched the hearts of fans everywhere, who have called her an "angel".

"Such an angel. Saying I'm proud of LALISA is an understatement. Truly, an amazing person," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another thanked her for her kind action, writing in Thai, "Thank you very much for caring for the flood victims. Wishing you good things in your career!"

Lisa is a Thai national who debuted as one of the four members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK in 2016.

She is one of he most followed celebrities in the K-pop industry, and most recently performed at Coachella — the first-ever K-pop group to ever do so in the history of the music festival. 

