Celebrity Couple Kim Tae-Hee and Rain Announce The Birth of Their Second Child

Arguably one of the South Korea's top celebrity power couples, Rain and Kim Tae-Hee made a happy announcement on 19 September via the actress' talent agency, Story J Company.

The 39-year-old actress has successfully given birth to their second child!

Story J Company stated, "We would like to deliver the joyful news that actor couple Kim Tae-Hee and Jung Ji-Hoon (Rain) have welcomed a new member of their family. On the morning of September 19, Kim Tae-Hee gave birth to her second child, a healthy daughter, at a hospital in Seoul."

The company also assured fans that both mother and baby were healthy.

"The mother and baby are both healthy, and they are resting with the care and blessings of their happy family," the statement said. "We express sincere gratitude for the generous congratulatory messages and warm interest sent."