American Horror Story: 1984 is here and now we're wondering how on earth this show is only now giving us 80s slasher movie.

The first few minutes of the new season (after the murder flashback) were a jazzercise dream, complete with leg warmers and hip thrusts and leg lifts that had us wondering if there are any gyms that currently offer such classes today.

We soon learned that the Olympics were looming in Los Angeles and this group of aerobics enthusiasts had plans to go be camp counselors in the woods, away from all the impending traffic. Brooke (Emma Roberts) wasn't going to join, until she got attacked in her apartment by the infamous Night Stalker. She escaped by hitting him with a pan, but he told her he'd be coming after her again.