The Internet Thinks BTS Is Filming A New Travel Programme Overseas — Here's Why

Is BTS filming a new reality TV programme?

Never one to stay away from their fans, the Bangtan Boys have shared several images from their first "engagement abroad" after returning from a month-long hiatus from touring.

Yesterday, Jin, Jimin and RM shared updates on their Twitter account that showed them overseas.

Jin was the first to post two photos — they showed him enjoying the sunshine next to a pen with two deer.

"What if a deer has good eyesight? Good eye-deer [idea]," he wrote.

Dad joke aside, eagle-eyed fans zoomed in on his collar, where they spotted a microphone.