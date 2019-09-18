Well this feels right.

Kodi Lee has been named the winner of America's Got Talent season 14, which felt inevitable all season long. The 22 year-old singer and pianist is blind and autistic, but neither of those things stopped him from putting on incredible performances all season long, ever since he won Gabrielle Union's golden buzzer in the first audition episode of the season.

Now, he's got a million dollars and a show in Vegas.

"I feel so amazing," he told Terry Crews after winning. "Unbelievable!"