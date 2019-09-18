Big mom energy!

Shay Mitchell is ready to welcome her first child... but first, she had to have a bomb baby shower.

"I know I said that I wasn't gonna have a baby shower but a few things changed and I decided I was going to," she shared on a recent episode of her YouTube channel. The Dollface star took her and her besties to the fun, flirty and oh-so-festive Magic Mike show.

Yes, the soon-to-be mom celebrated her big day with some strippers and, at one point, even got on stage. "Oh my god, this is so fun," the actress shouted, after finding her seat with her gal pals.

Understandably, during her epic baby shower, Shay was a little too preoccupied to respond to her boyfriend, Matte Babel, who texted her a few times. "Hey babe. How's it going," he asked, following up with, "Do you guys want snacks?"

She left him on read... and we don't blame her.